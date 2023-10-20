Pune Circle of MSEDCL replaces wire mesh fences with fibre plastic ones on pilot basis

For safety purposes, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has decided to install fibre plastic fences around transformers and dipole (DP) boxes instead of the conventional wire mesh fences. The Pune Circle of the MSEDCL Friday installed a fibre plastic fence around the Lullanagar transformer (Rasta Peth division) on a pilot basis.

With the Pune Circle of the MSEDCL having set up transformers and DP boxes in densely populated/congested public spaces, traditional iron net fences had been previously installed around them. Due to rusting, breakage, bending and theft of these iron fences however, the MSEDCL was forced to constantly renew them. Hence, the MSEDCL has now decided to install fibre-reinforced plastic fences around 250 transformers and DP boxes at various places in the Pune Circle.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer, conducted an inspection on Friday in the presence of superintending engineer Arvind Bulbule, executive engineer Chandrakant Dighe, and additional executive engineer Rajendra Bhujbal. “A strong plastic fence, made with fibre instead of iron, is now being used to protect against lightning. This fence is about seven to eight feet tall and doesn’t get damaged by dry weather. It doesn’t rot or catch fire, and it is really tough so it is hard to break. Also, since this plastic isn’t valuable as scrap, there is no risk of theft,” Pawar said.

“Around 250 places in Pune have been chosen for this new fence to keep them safe, and it’s being tested there. The deployment of plastic mesh fencing is currently underway across 250 locations namely Mulshi, Velhe, Haveli, Maval, Khed, Junnar, and Ambegaon talukas alongside Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad city,” he said.

53 died by electrocution

A total of 53 people lost their lives, and 29 others were injured due to electrocution last year. Additionally, 36 animals too lost their lives in these accidents which occurred in the Pune Circle of the MSEDCL for various reasons such as attempting to handle broken wires or fallen poles, trying to fix switchboards or wires one by one, and touching wires with wet wooden sticks or iron. Most of the accidents occurred during the monsoon season.

