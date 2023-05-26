Donations to Pune City AIDS Control Society to be tax-free

The Pune City AIDS Control Society, a charitable trust of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), has received a provisional certificate from the IT department allowing donors to claim tax benefits under section 80G. The health department with an aim to improve the AIDS control and prevention programme and to avoid additional financial burden on the civic body decided to apply for permission from the IT department to collect donations. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body will receive the final certificate in a couple of months, said officials.

The health department with an aim to improve the AIDS control and prevention programme and to avoid additional financial burden on the civic body decided to apply for permission from the IT department to collect donations. The civic body already had its trust registered with the charity commissionerate and had requested, PMC commissioner to grant permission. The permission was received last year after which the process was initiated.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of PMC, said the Pune City AIDS Control Society trust has received permission from the income tax department allowing donors to claim tax benefits under sections 80G, 12A and 12AA.

“Now citizens can donate money for the AIDS prevention and control programme run by the civic body. The funds will be used for strengthening and effective implementation of the programme in the city,” he said.

Devkar said, the process started six months back and we are happy that we received the approval and permission from the IT department.

“Once we receive the final certificate, we will announce the account number and other details to the public where people can donate money and claim tax benefits. Most of the funds will be used to conduct the Information Education and Communication (IEC) programme for AIDS. IEC is important as prevention through awareness is always better than cure,” he said.

PMC officials informed that the funds received from donations can be used for the purchase of medicines, improving screening facilities and financial aid to HIV-infected patients for nutrition and diet.

If this initiative succeeds the health department may do the same for other public health programmes like Tuberculosis control and elimination programmes in the city, said officials.