Pune city experiences dip in minimum temperature

Pune: Minimum temperature in Pune reported a dip to 18.4 degrees Celsius during the early hours of Saturday which was 0.1 degrees cooler than normal. After the monsoon withdrew from the state, Saturday was the coldest day for Pune city. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), days may remain warmer, but nights are likely to remain cooler in the next few days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the weather department, Shivajinagar reported 18.4 degrees Celsius. Lohegaon and Lavale reported 20.2 and 20.3 degrees Celsius respectively. Pashan was relatively cooler with 19.1 degrees Celsius. Chinchwad reported 21.9 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 22.7 degrees Celsius being the warmest part of the city on Saturday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said that the day temperature may go as high as 36 degrees Celsius in parts of the city in the next few days.

“Night temperature or minimum temperature is likely to remain around 18 to 19 degrees Celsius giving a feel of chill. Day temperatures on October 17 and October 18 may remain around 33 degrees Celsius making the day warmer. The sky will remain clear and the day shall be dry,” said Kashyapi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Day temperature in Shivajinagar, Pune was reported to be 33.4 degrees Celsius which was just 1.7 degrees warmer than normal.

Rains in Vidarbha and Marathwada

As per weather department officials, a low-pressure area lies over northern parts of the Central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

“Isolated areas in Vidarbha and Marathwada may receive rainfall till October 17 along with thunderstorms and lightning. Isolated parts of central Maharashtra may also receive rainfall along with thundery activity. However, Konkan and Goa shall remain dry in the next few days,” said IMD officials.

Mercury Count

Area—Min temp (in degrees Celsius) on Saturday

Shivajinagar --18.4

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pashan----19.1

Lohegaon ---20.2

Chinchwad----21.9

Lavale---- 20.3

Magarpatta ---- 22.7

Source: IMD, Pune