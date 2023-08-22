Pune police foil bank robbery attempt, arrested five

PUNE:

Police informed that the accused were planning to loot IndusInd Bank in the area, but a timely interception foiled their plan as cops seized two koytas, blades, rope, iron rods, tempo, and other materials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune city police on Monday arrested five persons from the Deccan area carrying deadly weapons in an attempt to carry out a well-planned bank robbery. A team of Deccan police, at around 2.30 am on Monday received information about suspicious movement by a group of people near a private bank on Law College Road. Cops immediately rushed to the spot and when they intercepted the group, they attacked police to evade arrest. However, the police patrol team overpowered the miscreants and arrested five persons.

The accused have been identified as Jaspalsingh Junni and Prasadsingh Bhond from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kuldeepsingh Junni from Shivajinagar, Nasibsingh Dudhani from Solapur, and Gaurav Rathod, from Chakan. However, another accused, Arunsingh Bhond succeeded in fleeing the spot.

Dattatray Sawant, police sub-inspector at Deccan police station said, “Earlier in the last week a case of theft at an under-construction site was reported. During the investigation, we found information about these accused and consequently arrested them before executing planned bank robbery.”

A case has been registered at Deccan police station under IPC section 399 (Preparation to commit dacoity) and further investigation is underway.