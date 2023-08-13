Kudale gang members booked under MCOCA for creating ruckus in Kothrud

Pune City Police has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against Omkar Kudale and gang members. The leader of the gang, Omkar alias Aba Kudale, resident of Kothrud, and his seven aides were arrested in connection with creating a ruckus and attacking people using swords during a procession held in Kothrud on August 1 to mark social reformer Anna Bhau Sathe’s birth anniversary. Pune City Police has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against Omkar Kudale and gang members (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The seven members, Ashok alias Ashutosh Kajalkar, Akshay alias Barkya Pawar, Vyankatesh Akushe, Mayur Yenpure, Akash Loyare, Omkar Salvi, and Ganesh Shinde, were earlier booked for their involvement in various criminal offences in the Kothrud area.

Police informed, on August 1, during the evening, people organised a procession to commemorate Sathe’s birth anniversary. At around 8:15 pm accused Kudale and his associates attacked the disc jockey (DJ) with swords as the procession approached Shastri Nagar. While the DJ managed to escape unhurt, Kudle began abusing and attacking others who were part of the procession. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Taking cognisance of the incident, Kothrud police registered a case and arrested Kudale and his associates.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhimrao Tele, said, “Kudale and his gang members were involved in many bodily offences registered in the locality. We have invoked MCOCA against him and his gang to maintain law and order situation in the area.’’

Along with IPC sections 120 (B), 307, 427, 504, 34, and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989; Section 4(25) of Arms Act; Section 3(1)(ii) 3(2), 3(4) of MCOCA, has been invoked against all the accused.