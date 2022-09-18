Pune city reports 39 cases of Swine Flu in seven days

The city has seen 39 cases of Swine Flu between September 10 and September 17, as per the health department. Also, one death was reported during the period. Doctors from Pune note that patients from all groups are coming with complaints of swine flu and many of them are critical.

So far, the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported at least 909 cases of Swine Flu this year. Of these 39 cases were reported in the last seven days.

Dr Prachee Sathe, director, department of critical care medicine at city-based Ruby Hall Clinic, said that there are patients from all age groups who are admitted to the hospital for Swine Flu.

“There are many patients who do not have any comorbidities but need medical care for swine flu. There are patients of all ages who are admitted as the disease is severe. Some patients need intensive care unit (ICU) care,” said Sathe.

There are at least seven to eight critical patients with Swine Flu in the ICU as of now confirmed by Dr Sathe.

“There are at least seven patients at the ICU with us as of now. Patients who are at risk should get vaccinated each year to keep deadly diseases like Swine Flu at bay,” said Dr Sathe.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief of the health department at PMC, said that so far there have been 9,812 patients screened for Swine Flu in Pune city limits.

“Around 5,017 patients were administered Tamiflu tablets and swab samples of 5,017 were sent for testing. Out of these, 909 patients have tested positive. Out of 909 patients, 777 were discharged after recovery. At present, 92 patients have been admitted to the ward and 40 patients needed ventilator support,” said Dr Wavare.

Health department officials noted that out of total deaths reported this year 16 were reported from PMC and 24 patients who died were from outside PMC limits. Total deaths due to swine flu reported are 40 this year.

