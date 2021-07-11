Pune city’s 24*7 helpline launched

The Pune city police cybercrime cell has launched two 24-hour helpline numbers which will also be available on WhatsApp - 7058719371 and 7058719375. The number of cybercrime complaints have risen exponentially in the past five years.

“Sharing cyber fraud screenshots on these new cyber helplines will highly increase chances of amount recovery,” tweeted commissioner Amitabh Gupta of Pune police.

What is the definition of the “golden hour”, one might ask; it is the time after the crime is committed during which the money can be retrieved by freezing the transaction.

Bhagyashree Navatake, deputy commissioner of police, cybercrime and Economic offence wing (EOW) said, “First few hours are the best time to report the crime. There is no set definition for the “golden hour” but the transaction needs to be reversed before the person on the receiving end is able to withdraw it. Just like in accidents where they say that the patient can survive if provided help in the golden hour; it will help us save people’s hard-earned money which we do on a regular basis. This process will only hasten the process.”

The complaints will be sent to five separate units of cybercrime created by the Pune police: hacking/data theft, online business, cheating, social network, and ATM card related fraud.

Here are the steps to follow: call the helpline to explain what has happened, then send required screenshots on the same number, then get an FIR registered. Once your FIR is registered, you will be provided with a QR code through a link which will help you keep a track of your case or you can call the landline number to check the status of your complaint.

Senior police inspector Dagdu Hake, in-charge of the cyber police station of Pune city police said that the number of complaints is on a steady rise over the years.

“This year the number of complaints is nearing 9,000 by now. Last year the total complaints were 14,900 and the year before that it was 7,800. Year-on-year, it is rising,” said PI Hake.

Along with the number of complaints, the methods of fraud have also increased in number in the past few years. From hacking to data and identity theft, to UPI fraud, the number of methods have increased manifold in the past decade.