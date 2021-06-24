Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News / Pune civic body sets up 212-bed jumbo Covid centre at Baner
pune news

Pune civic body sets up 212-bed jumbo Covid centre at Baner

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has erected a 212-bed jumbo Covid-19 centre in Baner
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Officials of Pune Municipal Corporation at the jumbo Covid-19 centre in Baner, on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

The city already has jumbo facilities at College Of Engineering Pune (COEP) and another in Baner.

The third jumbo facility is erected on survey number 33, under R -7 reservation (the developer must hand over ready construction for the proposed reservation to the municipal corporation free of cost).

By considering the third wave, PMC is gearing up its health infrastructure and erecting facilities that would remain permanent even after the pandemic. The jumbo hospital at COEP is a temporary infrastructure and will be dismantled after a certain period.

Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner said, “The jumbo centre would be ready within the next few days.”

Prashant Waghmare, city engineer, said, “PMC got the ground plus five-storey building free of cost under reservation. The entire five-story building has been converted into a Covid-19 hospital.”

Yuvraj Deshmukh, an official of PMC building department, said, “The new hospital would have 212 beds. Among which 150 are oxygen beds and the 62 are intensive care unit (ICU) beds.”

Also, PMC has erected a 13,000-litre capacity liquid oxygen plant at this hospital.

Waghmare said, “PMC is erecting this hospital under corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. Many corporates and developers are coming forward and donating required medical equipment for the hospital. The remaining amount will be given by PMC from the mayor’s fund as well as some elected members fund.”

Pune City Connect, on Wednesday, donated 5 BIPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) units, five oxygen concentrators, 20 beds and 15 ICU beds to the new hospital.

Agarwal, Pune City Connect’s chairman Ganesh Natrajan, and Waghmare on Wednesday visited the hospital.

