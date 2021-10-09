Pune civic body to conduct Covid vaccination at college campuses after reopening

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned to carry out a vaccination drive at college campuses which are scheduled to reopen coming Tuesday, October 12.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “We took the decision to conduct vaccination at college campuses once they reopen. The PMC will make available the facility within campuses as students who haven’t got their first or second doses can then get them easily. It will help vaccinate more people above 18.”

Earlier, Pune’s guardian minister Ajit Pawar gave his nod to reopening colleges in Pune district from next week on the condition that only students who have taken both doses will be allowed to attend. Considering this, the PMC decided to make the facility available inside college campuses so that students no longer have to suffer delay in the learning process.

The mayor said, “The PMC managed the vaccination drive efficiently and hence, stood first in Maharashtra. Even the state government is going to felicitate the municipal corporation very soon for its effective vaccination drive.”

Meanwhile, vaccine availability has increased in the city and there are enough vaccine doses.

Vaccine in numbers

Vaccination till October 7 – 4,720,591

First dose – 3,085,515

Second dose – 1,635,076

Vaccination through special drive - 284,198