Pune civic body to raze 6 old sewage plants with outdated tech, build new ones

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned to demolish six sewage treatment plants (STP) that are not working at optimum capacity.

This move comes after the central government asked the Pune civic body to raze the existing STPs that have outdated technology. The PMC had appointed a consultant for suggesting updating plan of the nine STPs functional in the PMC limits.

PMC electrical department head Srinivas Kandul said, “As the cost of technology upgradation in the existing STPs is high, the consultant has proposed to demolish six of the nine STPs and set up new ones. The PMC plans to demolish the six plants and upgrade the other three.

“Sewage treatment plants at Erandwane, Vitthalwadi, Naidu Hospital, Bhairoba Nullah, Boppdi and Tanajiwadi will be demolished by the civic body,” added Kandul.

For this, the PMC has received funding from Japan International Co operation Agency (JICA) under the river rejuvenation project. The PMC plans to set up 11 new STPs.

Civic officials said that since the cost of new plants is high, the PMC has asked the consultant to rework and submit the revise estimate plan in the next two to three days.

The civic activists and political leaders criticised PMC’s proposed move stating the civic body is wasting tax payers’ money.

“Recently the PMC demolished the flyover at University chowk, now they will raze the STPs, this shows how the PMC is spending tax payers’ money. The technology can be updated, demolishing and wasting money is not the solution,” said Vijay Kumbhar, leader of Aam Admi Party

A civic official requesting anonymity said, “I am unaware of STPs being demolished. If this is true, it will invite huge criticism on the civic administration. Before taking any such decision, PMC should check other technical options to upgrade.”