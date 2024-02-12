 Pune civic body to use chemicals to address water hyacinth issue - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Pune civic body to use chemicals to address water hyacinth issue

Pune civic body to use chemicals to address water hyacinth issue

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 12, 2024 10:16 PM IST

Typically, bio enzymes are employed to filter water. However, it has been learned that several municipal councils across the state have adopted this approach to treat the water hyacinth problem

Rather than using the traditional method, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to use bio enzymes to dispose of water hyacinths in water bodies including rivers across the city.

Traditionally, PMC pruned the water hyacinths every year, but when drainage water combines with the water bodies, the hyacinths tend to form in the waters.
Traditionally, PMC pruned the water hyacinths every year, but when drainage water combines with the water bodies, the hyacinths tend to form in the waters. (FILE PHOTO)

In a pilot study, the PMC employed the bio enzyme in Ramnadi at Bavdhan. According to the preliminary results, the water hyacinth dried out in four days, but PMC chose to test the water quality and other parameters after applying these chemicals.

Typically, bio enzymes are employed to filter water. However, it has been learned that several municipal councils across the state have adopted this approach to treat the water hyacinth problem.

In response to the development, PMC additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar stated, “We used the bio enzymes on a pilot basis in Ramnadi across a 30 metre area. The results are positive, but we will look into whether there are any adverse effects on the water and biodiversity surrounding the reservoir. Following a technical analysis, PMC would consider expanding this strategy to the entire city.”

Recently, BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole met with the PMC administration and asked that this method be used to resolve the water hyacinth issue.

Traditionally, PMC pruned these water hyacinths every year, but when drainage water combines with the water bodies, the water hyacinths tend to form around the waters.

