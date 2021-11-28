Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune: CNG pumps shut due to repair work on pipeline sees auto drivers stuck in long queues

There are around 90 CNG pumps in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, of which 50 were closed due to the repair and cleaning work of the pipelines
The sudden closure of CNG pumps in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday caused trouble to auto rickshaw drivers and other CNG vehicle owners. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 10:02 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE The sudden closure of CNG pumps in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday caused trouble to auto rickshaw drivers and other CNG vehicle owners.

The sudden closure was caused due to the repair work of the gas pipeline providing CNG to Pune by the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL). The pumps were reopened on Sunday morning and auto rickshaw drivers were seen making a beeline at the CNG station.

“On Saturday morning I went to the CNG pump at Katraj but it was closed. I had to shut my business as no notice was provided beforehand. Now today, I had to wait for more than an hour in the queue to fill the CNG gas due to the rush,” said Mahesh Raut an auto driver.

There are around 90 CNG pumps in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, of which 50 were closed due to the repair and cleaning work of the pipelines.

“The pressure of the CNG supply to the pumps was reduced, due to which most of the CNG pumps remained closed on Saturday. But now all the CNG pumps have resumed back normally. As such an incident has happened for the first time in Pune, many auto and car drivers had to face inconvenience and we will take care of it in future,” said Rajesh Pande, MNGL independent director.

