Pune constable held on rape charges

Pune: The Lonikand police have arrested a constable on charges of allegedly raping a woman
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Pune: The Lonikand police have arrested a constable on charges of allegedly raping a woman. The constable attached to Worli police hails from Latur and has been remanded in police custody till June 12 by judicial magistrate SJ Dolare.

The accused identified as Sandeep Baliram Waghmare (29) was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a rape complaint lodged against him by a 20-year-old woman.

The complainant stated that between January 2020 and 2021, the accused maintained physical relations with her on the pretext of marrying her but failed to fulfil the commitment. He also took gold ornaments and cash estimated to be worth 2.50 lakh from her parents, the complaint stated.

Assistant public prosecutor Dnyaneshwar More demanded police custody for conducting medical and other examination after he was brought before the court.

