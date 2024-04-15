Pune cop booked in rape case

SShivajinagar police have booked police sub-inspector for allegedly raping a 33-year-old woman on the pretext of helping her in the police recruitment exam and maintained an illicit sexual relationship with her. The victim in her complaint stated that the incident took place between August 2017 and November 2022 at Shivajinagar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Later when he learnt that she was pregnant, the accused took her to Ahmednagar and forced her to have an abortion.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 376, 377, and 312.