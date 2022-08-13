Pune cops carry out massive combing operation, 61 arrested

Ahead of Independence Day, the Pune city police carried out a massive combing operation on Friday night.

Police teams checked about 3,381 history-sheeters during the combing operation, which started at 10 pm on Friday and went on for about three hours in the jurisdictions of all police stations of Pune city police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to information released by police officials on Saturday, 61 persons were arrested. Of these, two were held for selling firearms, 35 for possession of firearms, 11 under Bombay Prohibition act and 13 others under various other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The combing operation was conducted on the backdrop of Independence Day, which aimed at checking criminal records, those on surveillance, externed, wanted and absconding criminals. Separate teams were prepared by the police in their respective police stations, said officials.

The police further found eight people against whom non-bailable warrants have been issued and necessary legal action was taken against them.

Police have filed 18 cases under Bombay Prohibition Act and arrested 11 criminals. During search operation police seized 167 litre country liquor of worth ₹24,829 and two mobile phones. Under Maharashtra prevention of Gambling act police registered total four cases and arrested five persons .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During combing operation, traffic police have interrogated 1,294 suspected vehicle drivers and collected fine of ₹1,16,100 from 21 persons. During Nakabandi, Pune station police unit interrogated 1,671 vehicle drives and collected ₹ 71,500 from 21 offenders.

Police conducted search operations across 419 hotels and lodges, 145 ST, bus ,auto stands across city and taken action against 13 externed criminal from five police stations.

Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta, joint commissioner Sandeep Karnik, and additional commissioner of police (crime) Ashok Morale monitored the operation.

Gupta said, “Such combing operations would continue in the future as well to keep law and order situation in the city under control.”