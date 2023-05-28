Cyber fraudster poses as bank employee, dupes Bavdhan couple of 4.78 lakh

Pune:

A couple in Bavdhan fell victim to a cyber fraudster who posed as a bank employee and duped them of ₹4.78 lakh. The couple was tricked into providing their personal and financial information under the guise of updating their Know Your Customer (KYC) details.

The incident happened on 1 March 2023 at around 10:30 am. The unfortunate incident occurred when Sanjevani Shitole, 52, and her husband, who runs an electronic business in Kothrud, received a call from an individual claiming to be a bank executive. Shitole stated in her complaint that the accused pressured them to update their Pan Card details or else their bank account would be blocked.

Assuming the caller to be legitimate, the couple proceeded to provide their personal details, including bank account information, Aadhaar numbers, and PAN (Permanent Account Number) details. The fraudster skillfully persuaded them to share One-Time Passwords (OTPs) sent to their registered mobile numbers.

Unbeknownst to Shitole, the fraudster swiftly initiated multiple transactions using compromised information. Within minutes, a total of ₹4.78 lakh was fraudulently transferred from their bank account to various unknown beneficiaries.

After a brief investigation by cyber police, the case was transferred to Hinjewadi police for further probe.

Police said that the beneficiary’s bank account number has been traced and blocked. ₹1.5 lakh from the beneficiary’s bank account has been frozen.

Accordingly, a case has been registered at Hinjewadi police station under IPC sections 419, 420 and sections 66 (c), 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act. PSI Ajit Kakade is investigating the case further.