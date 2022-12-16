Pune court extends custody of three accused in Kondhwa murder case

The Pune Cantonment Court has extended the police custody of three accused arrested in the attempt to murder three youths and a minor in Brahma Majestic Society at NIBM road on December 4. The accused, identified as Zaid Bagwan, Avez Bagwan and Ishaque Bagwan, were arrested on December 12. They were produced before the court the next day and were remanded into police custody till December 16.

The trio was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307(Attempt to murder), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act.

The untoward incident took place between 7 and 7.30 pm near the B7 wing of the complex in which Jainuddin Shaikh, Imran Mujawar, Mohsin Patel and a minor were injured. Shaikh and Patel were critically injured and required fifteen stitches. They have been admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Kondhwa. In this regard, Shaikh had lodged an FIR against the perpetrators who had allegedly used an axe to attack them.

