Pune court remands educationist Vinay Aranha to police custody till October 30

A Pune court on Thursday sentenced educationist Vinay Aranha to police custody till October 30. Aranha had been arrested by the ED in connection with the loan fraud scam and had been cooling his heels in Taloja Central jail. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Aranha, chairman of Rosary Group of Institutions, was picked up from Taloja jail and brought to Pune where he was formally placed under arrest on charges of aiding and abetting drug kingpin Lalit Patil’s escape from Sassoon General Hospital.

Aranha had been arrested by the ED in connection with the loan fraud scam and had been cooling his heels in Taloja Central jail.

Aranha befriended Patil during his stay in Sassoon Hospital and helped him escape.

After leaving Sassoon Hospital, Patil went to a five-star hotel and from there he went to Somvar Peth by rickshaw.

Aranha’s driver Dutta Doke was present there with a car for Patil. Patil reached Ravet by that car.

On reaching there, at the directions of Aranha, Doke gave ₹10,000 to Patil and with that money, Patil first went to Mumbai and from there to Nashik and finally made good his escape.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON