News / Cities / Pune News / Pune court remands educationist Vinay Aranha to police custody till October 30

Pune court remands educationist Vinay Aranha to police custody till October 30

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 26, 2023 10:19 PM IST

Aranha, chairman of Rosary Group of Institutions, was picked up from Taloja jail and brought to Pune where he was formally placed under arrest on charges of aiding and abetting drug kingpin Lalit Patil’s escape from Sassoon General Hospital

A Pune court on Thursday sentenced educationist Vinay Aranha to police custody till October 30.

Aranha had been arrested by the ED in connection with the loan fraud scam and had been cooling his heels in Taloja Central jail. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Aranha had been arrested by the ED in connection with the loan fraud scam and had been cooling his heels in Taloja Central jail. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Aranha, chairman of Rosary Group of Institutions, was picked up from Taloja jail and brought to Pune where he was formally placed under arrest on charges of aiding and abetting drug kingpin Lalit Patil’s escape from Sassoon General Hospital.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Aranha had been arrested by the ED in connection with the loan fraud scam and had been cooling his heels in Taloja Central jail.

Aranha befriended Patil during his stay in Sassoon Hospital and helped him escape.

After leaving Sassoon Hospital, Patil went to a five-star hotel and from there he went to Somvar Peth by rickshaw.

Aranha’s driver Dutta Doke was present there with a car for Patil. Patil reached Ravet by that car.

On reaching there, at the directions of Aranha, Doke gave 10,000 to Patil and with that money, Patil first went to Mumbai and from there to Nashik and finally made good his escape.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out