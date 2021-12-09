Pune court stays FIR against mayor Murlidhar Mohol

PUNE The court of a judicial magistrate in Pune has stayed an earlier order on the registration of an FIR against Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and others, for allegedly breaking the doors of a women’s toilet in the Paud phata area of Kothrud, allegedly forcing residents to leave their homes.

Mohol filed an application through his lawyer after which the court stayed the order.

Mohol said, “There are two toilets in this neighbourhood. Proper procedure was followed to remove one of them for road work. There is a resolution of the Women and Child Welfare Committee. As the house of Javed Shaikh also came under the road work, he had been instigating people. A case of obstructing public servant from discharging official duty is already registered against him.”

“The demolition of toilets is an administrative task; I have nothing to do with it. After bringing facts to the notice of the court, the FIR order has been stayed.”

Based on a complaint from Devidas Bhanudas Oval of Sheelavihar Colony, Paud phata, Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Janhavi S Kelkar, on December 7, directed the Kothrud police station to register the case and investigate as per provision 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Besides Mohol, the order also names contractors Vasant Chavan, Rahul Shivaji Shinde and an unidentified person. The complainant had also demanded registration of a case for offenses under relevant sections of the Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocity) Act.

It is alleged that mayor Mohol, a corporator of the area, along with three others conspired to remove the doors of the toilets on October 20 with the help of some persons, making it impossible for women to use the bathrooms.