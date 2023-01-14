Pune crowned champions of Maharashtra State Olympic Games

Pune were crowned champions on the concluding day of the Maharashtra State Olympic Games after bagging five gold medals each in swimming and cycling here at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overall, the city team won 116 gold, 96 silver and 105 bronze medals for a total haul of 317 medals. The team from Thane took home the runners-up trophy, grabbing 47 gold, 34 silver and 37 bronze medals. Kolhapur finished third.

Saurabh Rao, divisional commissioner, Pune, gave away the championship trophy to the Pune team.

The 12-day competition witnessed over 10,000 athletes fighting for gold and glory in 39 sports in 8 cities of Maharashtra.

Pune’s Shraddha Talekar, who won 5 gold medals in gymnastics, was named the Best Female Athlete. The Best Male Athlete was Rishabh Das of Thane, who fished with 5 gold medals in the swimming competitions.

State sports commissioner Dr Suhas Divse said, “We had a great event because of teamwork between the Maharashtra Olympic Association and the Sports Department. The Maha Games will go down as a historic event and do wonders for sports in the state.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commenting after the event, Rao said,” The government is extending all support and facilities to the athletes. It is up to the athletes to take advantage of this. I am sure we will soon produce Olympians.”