Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune deputy mayor resigns ahead of polls
pune news

Pune deputy mayor resigns ahead of polls

Pune deputy mayor Saraswati Shendge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resigned from her post late evening on Monday
By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:01 PM IST
HT Image

Pune deputy mayor Saraswati Shendge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resigned from her post late evening on Monday.

Shendge’s resignation ahead of civic polls early next year has created a buzz in the city’s pollical circles.

In December 2020, BJP’s ally the Republican Party of India Athavale RPI (A) demanded to share power in the last year of its rule in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The RPI (A)’s demand came immediately after BJP’s defeat in the graduate and teachers’ constituency legislative council election from the Pune division.

The RPI (A) has been BJP’s alliance partner for the lok sabha, state and civic polls.

Shendge’s resignation is linked with RPI’s demand for the deputy mayor post.

However, leader of the house in the PMC Ganesh Bidkar refused to comment on the RPI demand.

“The party has accepted the resignation and we will carry out the procedure to depute a new deputy city mayor soon,” Bidkar said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Social worker, civil service aspirant Dhanashri now fights for life

New English School Ramanbaug completes 75 years, yearlong programs planned

Two arrested for murder over cricket betting debt

Woman escaping quarantine centre gets stuck in window grill, rescued by fire officials

The BJP came to power in the PMC in 2017 by winning 98 of 162 seats. At present, the BJP has eight assembly seats in the city along with the Pune lok sabha seat.

RPI was given the post of deputy mayor in 2017 and held it for two years. In 2019, BJP gave a chance to Saraswati Shendge as deputy mayor of Pune.

PMPML director Pawar denies to resign

The BJP has asked Shankar Pawar who is currently the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) director to tender his resignation, however he has refused to resign.

Pawar said, “The party leaders have asked me to resign but I have denied. Former chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and city president Madhuri Misal appointed me as the PMPML director for two and half years. I just completed one and half years. Of those, one year has gone without doing anything in the PMPML. I have very limited time to do something for the development of PMPML.”

Pawar said that party leaders are not bothered about Hemant Rasne who has got the standing committee chairman post thrice, however are asking me to vacate the post.

“The party should give an equal opportunity to all elected corporators but it is not happening,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP