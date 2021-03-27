Pune dist reports 6,591 new Covid cases, over 38K inoculated

PUNE The district reported 6,591 new Covid cases and over 38,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Saturday. Also, 14 new deaths took the death toll to 8,318.

The district’s progressive count went up to 5.08 lakh cases, out of which 4.42 lakh recovered and 56,849 people are active cases in Pune undergoing treatment in hospitals or are home isolation.

Pune city reported 3,522 new cases which took the final count to 2.62 lakh and eight new deaths which took the count to 4,701.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 1,687 cases taking the final count to 1.28 lakh and four more deaths which took the death count to 1,366.

Pune rural reported 1382 new cases taking the final count to 1.17 lakh cases and two deaths took the death toll to 2,202.

At least 16,952 beneficiaries got the vaccine in rural Pune on Saturday while 15,284 beneficiaries were vaccinated in PMC and PCMC saw 5909 beneficiaries get the vaccine.

Out of the 38,000 beneficiaries, 2,685 beneficiaries got Covaxin and 35,460 got Covishield.