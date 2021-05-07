Pune dist reports 8,998 fresh Covid cases, 63 deaths in 24 hrs

As per authorities, Pune district reported a spike with 8,998 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours. Over 63 Covid deaths were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours. Of deaths reported in the district on Friday, 11 deaths were in Pune rural and 52 in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). No deaths were reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 454,277 Covid cases and 5,840 deaths till Friday. Whereas PCMC has reported 220,342 cases so far and a total of 1,530 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 233,738 total cases so far and 2,635 deaths due to Covid.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 908,358 Covid cases. Of this, 777,783 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 10,063 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 120,512 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 37,386 patients were discharged on Friday in Maharashtra taking the total to 4,265,326 in the state.

The recovery rate in the state is 85.36%.

Across Maharashtra, 54,022 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Friday and 898 Covid -19 deaths were reported on Friday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.

The state health department stated that of 28,930,580 laboratory samples, 4,996,758 have been tested positive till Friday. That is 17.27% patients till Friday.

Currently 3,841,431 people are in home quarantine and 28,860 people are in institutional quarantine.

