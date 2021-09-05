Pune dist reports 915 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

Pune district reported 915 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours on Saturday. This took the progressive count to 1.122 million of which 1.087 million have recovered, 19,645 deaths and 15,469 are active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

Pune also saw over 0.1 million vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 506 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 347,625 and with seven more deaths reported the death toll went up to 6,683.

Pune city reported 218 new cases which took the progressive count to 512,456 and with no more deaths reported the death toll went up to 9,124. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 191 new Covidcases and the progressive count went up to 262,869 and with no more deaths reported the toll stood at 3,489.

Pune also saw 101,194 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Saturday and totally 8,475,122 vaccines have been administered total including 6,117,748 first dose and 2,357,374 are second dose.

A total of 536 vaccination sites conducted vaccination on the day out of which 225 are government and 311 private.