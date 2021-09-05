Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune dist reports 915 new Covid cases, 7 deaths
pune news

Pune dist reports 915 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

Pune district reported 915 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:07 AM IST
HT Image

Pune district reported 915 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours on Saturday. This took the progressive count to 1.122 million of which 1.087 million have recovered, 19,645 deaths and 15,469 are active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

Pune also saw over 0.1 million vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 506 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 347,625 and with seven more deaths reported the death toll went up to 6,683.

Pune city reported 218 new cases which took the progressive count to 512,456 and with no more deaths reported the death toll went up to 9,124. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 191 new Covidcases and the progressive count went up to 262,869 and with no more deaths reported the toll stood at 3,489.

Pune also saw 101,194 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Saturday and totally 8,475,122 vaccines have been administered total including 6,117,748 first dose and 2,357,374 are second dose.

RELATED STORIES

A total of 536 vaccination sites conducted vaccination on the day out of which 225 are government and 311 private.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pune’s vet polyclinic to become centre for specialised animal care

August vax drive in Pune: Highest count since Jan; first vax doses rise by 17%, second 20%

Pune ZP ends contract of 594 staff on Covid duty

Rs3 crore vegetable market in amenity space in Pune’s Kondhwa Budruk lying unused for two years
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP