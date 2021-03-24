Pune dist sees 6,754 Covid cases, seven deaths

PunePune district reported a major spike with 6,754 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours. Seven deaths were reported on Wednesday, with two in Pune rural, two in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and three deaths in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 251,709 Covid cases and 4,674 deaths till Wednesday. Whereas PCMC has reported 122,847 cases so far and 1,361 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 113,410 cases so far and 2,190 Covid deaths.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 487,966 lakh Covid cases. Of this, 430,656 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,274 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 49,036 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 15,098 patients were discharged on Wednesday in Maharashtra taking the total to 2,262,593 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 88.21%. Across Maharashtra, 31,855 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Wednesday and 95 Covid deaths were reported on Wednesday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.09%.

The state health department stated that of 18,725,307 laboratory samples, 2,564,881 have been tested positive till Wednesday. That is 13.70% patients till Wednesday.

Currently, 1,268,094 people are in home quarantine and 13,499 people are in institutional quarantine.