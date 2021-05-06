Pune dist touches grim Covid death toll of 10,000 till date

PuneOn Thursday, Pune district touched the mark of 10,000 deaths due to Covid since the pandemic started last year. As per authorities, Pune district reported a spike with 9,731 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours and 79 deaths were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours.

Of 79 deaths reported on Thursday, 42 were in Pune rural, 34 in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Three deaths were reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 451,668 Covid cases and 5,788 deaths till Thursday. Whereas PCMC has reported 218,369 cases so far and a total of 1,530 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 229,323 total cases so far and 2,624 deaths due to the virus.

In Pune district, there are a total of 899,360 lakh Covid cases. Of this, 774,178 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 10,000 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 115,182 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 63,842 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 4,227,940 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 85.54%.

Across Maharashtra, 62,194 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 853 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.

The state health department stated out of 28,661,668 laboratory samples, 4,942,736 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 17.25% patients till Thursday.

Currently 3,826,089 people are in home quarantine and 29,406 people are in institutional quarantine.