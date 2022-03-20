Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Pune district active case count drops below 500

Pune district reported 29 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours
On Sunday, the district’s active case count went down to the 500 mark. The last time the number of active cases was less than 450 was on April 19, 2020 when 458 active Covid-19 cases were reported. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 07:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE On Sunday, the district’s active case count went down to the 500 mark. The last time the number of active cases was less than 450 was on April 19, 2020 when 458 active Covid-19 cases were reported.

Pune district reported 29 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20.513 deaths and 420 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 4 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,361 and the death toll stood at 7,144. Pune city reported 19 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 679,748 and the death toll stood at 9,429. PCMC reported six new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,157 and the toll stood at 3,590.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Sunday saw 17.51 million doses been registered. Out of which 9.53 million are first doses, 7.72 million are second doses and 255,666 were precautionary doses. A total of 81 sites saw vaccination out of which 31 were government centres and 50 were private.

