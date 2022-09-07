Pune district administration will require 6,000 hectare land for Purandar airport

After chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Purndar airport will be constructed at the original site along with a logistics park, the Pune district administration stated that it will need to acquire more land for the park, which is near the proposed site.

According to the district administration, as per the previous proposal 2,832 hectare land was needed for the construction of Purandar airport, now, with the proposed logistical park an additional 3,103 hectare land will be needed. Total land required for both the projects will be 6,000 hectares and the MIDC will do the land acquisition process.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “As the logistic park and the airport will be constructed at the same location, we are taking review of the exact land required for both the projects. The Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation and district administration will take on the task of reviewing, and then the land acquisition process will commence.”

“We are well aware that there will be some opposition, but we will strive to convince the landowners. The Maharashtra government is willing to offer better compensation packages to the landowners. We will start discussing the projects, keeping in mind the opposition at the initial stage,” added Rao.

According to officials, the district administration will require land from Pargaon, Vanpuri, Khanwadi, Kumbharwaln villages for the airport, and for the logistic park, land from Pise, Rise, Pandeshwar, Rajuri, Naygaon, Bhondvewadi, Chandgudewadi and Ambi villages will be acquired.