Pune district civil surgeon, two others held in bribery case

PUNE: The Pune unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Thursday, arrested Pune district civil surgeon and two others from Aundh district hospital for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a private doctor.

The ACB has identified the accused as Dr Madhav Bapurao Kankavale (50), district civil surgeon; Mahadev Bajirao Giri (52), administrative officer and Sanjay Sitaram Kadale (45), a clerk at Aundh district hospital.

The doctor who lodged the complainant, in this case, runs a private hospital in Shikrapur, which also has a sonography centre. The complainant had applied for a renewal of a licence to run a sonography centre. The complainant alleged that, after submitting all necessary documents, Dr Kankavale was not clearing the file.

As per the press release issued by ACB, accused Kadale on the behalf of Dr Kankavale and Giri demanded ₹40,000 bribe from the complainant to renew a licence to run the sonography centre. The doctor filed a complaint against the accused at the ACB, Pune office.

ACB sleuths laid a trap and nabbed Kadale while he accepted ₹12,000 from the complainant on Wednesday. After the detailed investigation, ACB officials confirmed the involvement of Dr Kankavale and Giri in this case and arrested them on Thursday.

As per the central and state rules, the government doctors posted at designated posts cannot charge people for the renewal of any licences.

The ACB has booked the accused under the Prevention of the Corruption Act and has taken up further investigation.

A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Sangvi police station on Thursday. Police officials are investigating the case further.