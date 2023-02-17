Pune district collector eases noise pollution rules for 15 days, including festivals

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh has identified 15 days this year during which there will be an exemption between 6 am and 12 pm on the use of loudspeakers in Pune district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 15 days have been identified keeping in mind various celebrations and include February 19 (Shiv Jayanti); April 14 (Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti); May 1 (Maharashtra Day); September 23, 24, 26 and 27 (Ganpati festival); October 23 and 24 (Navratri festival); November 12 (Diwali); December 25 (Christmas); December 31 (New Year Eve); as well as two days reserved for important events. It has been clarified in the order issued by Deshmukh that loudspeakers should be used while maintaining the prescribed noise limit and noise should not exceed this limit, and that the exemption does not apply to silent zones.

While the central government has laid down rules regarding the use of loudspeakers, namely the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Amendment Rules, 2017, the state government has authorised district collectors to announce exemptions between 6 am and 12 pm on 15 days of the year as per the requirement of the respective district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On normal days, noise pollution levels touch 65 dB to 70 dB due to traffic and other sounds but they rarely reach 80 dB to 90 dB.