Pune district collector imposes Section 144 at all tourist spots

According to the order, gathering of five or more persons has been restricted in one kilometre radius of forts, waterfalls and tourist places
Tourist destinations like Sinhagad fort, Dukes Nose, Ekvira cave area, Panshet Dam, among other destinations have been made out of bounds for the tourists till midnight of July 17. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune district collector, Rajesh Deshmukh on Wednesday issued restraining orders under section 144 till July 17 in the district due to heavy rain forecast. According to the order, gathering of five or more persons has been restricted in one kilometre radius of forts, waterfalls and tourist places.

Tourist destinations like Sinhagad fort, Dukes Nose, Ekvira cave area, Panshet Dam, among other destinations have been made out of bounds for the tourists till midnight of July 17.

“It is also prohibited to take pictures while swimming in water or near water falls. Consuming, selling alcohol in these areas is also prohibited. Stopping vehicles in accident-prone areas, reckless driving and overtaking in dangerous conditions have been banned,” the order stated.

“ We have imposed section 144 due to heavy rains and the decision is aimed at minimising loss to property and human lives during times of inclement weather conditions. Strict action will be taken against the violators,” said Deshmukh.

