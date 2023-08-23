Varandha Ghat Road open for all vehicles from Aug 25

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Wednesday issued a notification allowing all types of vehicles on Varandha Ghat Road from August 25. Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Wednesday issued a notification allowing all types of vehicles on Varandha Ghat Road (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Earlier in July, Deshmukh had announced complete closure of the Varandha Ghat under Pandharpur – Bhor – Mahad National Highway 965 in Bhor taluka for heavy vehicles to mitigate risks posed by heavy traffic during the rainy season.

The winding road in Varandha Ghat, is prone to various hazards like landslides, tree falls, road erosion, and landslips during heavy rains, causing India Meteorological Department(IMD) to issue warnings, resulting in road closure.

“As there is no alerts and warnings from IMD, an on request local political representatives; administration has decided to open the ghat section for all vehicles from August 25,” said Deshmukh.