Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district collector reviews palkhi procession preparations
pune news

Pune district collector reviews palkhi procession preparations

The palkhi processions, comprising around three to four lakh warkaris, would be in the city between June 22 and June 24
Since past two years, following Covid restrictions, the Maharashtra government had allowed selected warkaris to go to Pandharpur by bus as part of annual palkhi processions. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 10:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

With the Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar palkhis arriving in the city after two years, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started preparations to welcome the warkaris. The palkhi processions, comprising around three to four lakh warkaris, would be in the city between June 22 and June 24.

Since past two years, following Covid restrictions, the Maharashtra government had allowed selected warkaris to go to Pandharpur by bus as part of annual palkhi processions.

During the review meet, Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune district collector, said, “I along with local body officers visited the palkhi route from Dehu Alandi to other places in the district. We have put in place arrangements to provide facilities to warkaris.”

Asha Raut, deputy commissioner, PMC solid waste management department, said, “We will place 1,100 mobile toilets in the city, mainly at peth areas where most warkaris will stay. Additional 700 employees will be deployed to facilitate the events.”

State women commission has instructed authorities to provide mobile bathrooms and sanitary napkins for women and PMC plans such facilities in Bhavani peth area.

RELATED STORIES

Deshmukh instructed administrative officers to provide medical facilities and mobile toilets in rural areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP