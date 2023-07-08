Monsoon activity to reduce in upcoming days, rain deficit likely to continue in Pune

Pune district is currently experiencing a 27% rainfall deficit for the monsoon season. The deficit is likely to continue as the district will experience a reduction in rainfall till July 13. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have forecasted that rainfall activity will be subdued in the city as well as in ghat areas in the upcoming days.

Necklace point where Nira, Gunjawani rivers merge at Bhor has received good rain. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

According to the IMD data, Pune district received 184.3 mm rainfall between June 1 to July 7. The normal rainfall for this period is 252.6 mm. Currently, the district is experiencing a 27% rainfall deficit for this year’s monsoon season.

Similarly, Maharashtra state is also experiencing a 27% rainfall deficit for a cumulative period between June 1 to July 7. The state has received 203 .80 mm rainfall this year, against the normal rainfall of 277.70 mm. All four meteorological sub-divisions in the state are also experiencing a rainfall deficit.

According to IMD officials, the rainfall deficit in the state is likely to continue for the next few days as the rainfall activities will be reduced.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the Weather & Forecasting division, IMD Pune said, “The models are showing that the rainfall activity is likely to be subdued in the state from July 9 to July 13. Ghat areas will also experience a reduction in rainfall for the next few days. There are chances for light to moderate rainfall in ghat areas and light rainfall in city areas. However, no strong spells will be experienced in most of the parts in the state.

