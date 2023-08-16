Make 40 crore provision in PMC budget to improve civic issues in Wagoli: Patil

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials to make budgetary provision of ₹40 crore to address the water, drainage, streetlight and traffic issues facing Wagholi residents.

Traffic snarls in Wagholi. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Patil took the decision at a review meet held with officials of PMC, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), traffic police and local leaders recently.

“The work of streetlights should be carried out in priority. Senior officers of traffic police should visit Wagholi areas, identify spots and take immediate measures to reduce congestion and other road-related issues,” he said.

Zilla parishad (ZP) former member Rambhau Dabhade and former Pune district ZP president Pradip Kand raised various civic issues plaguing the area at the meeting. On the issue of lack of staff to man the crematorium, Patil instructed the civic administration to depute manpower at the facility.

“Though Wagholi has been merged in PMC, it is facing various issues. Guardian minister has given instructions to various departments and the residents are grateful for such initiatives,” said Sandip Satav, a political leader who attended the review meet.

