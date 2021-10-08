Pune district has highest Covid case count in Maharashtra

PUNE Although the number of Covid-19 cases in Pune has stabilised, the district still accounts for the highest number of Covid-19 cases than any other district in the state.

In the past week, Pune accounted for 21% of the state’s new cases followed by Ahmednagar with 18% and Mumbai with 16%.

Pune also has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the state followed by Mumbai and Ahmednagar. Pune reported more than 3,900 new Covid-19 cases between September 29 and October 5 which in the previous week was more than 4,500.

As per the state health department, Pune has accounted for 21% of the new Covid-19 cases in the state as 3,925 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the week between September 29 to October 5 while neighbouring Ahmednagar has accounted for 18% of the new Covid-19 cases which is 3,452 new cases. Mumbai also reported about 3,148 new Covid-19 cases which is about 16% of the total cases reported in the state, followed by Thane at 10% and then 7% at Satara. These five districts account for 72% of the new Covid-19 cases that the state reported in the last seven days while the rest of the districts put together accounted for about 28% of the new Covid-19 cases.

Some of the districts with a concerning number of positivity rate in the same week are Sindhudurg at 4.79%, Pune at 3.59%, Nashik at 3.29%, Ahmednagar at 3.03% and Satara with 2.94%. All of these districts have reported a positivity rate higher than the state positivity rate at 2.07%.

The administration says that this is because of the higher testing done in Pune which is about 592,674 tests per million while Mumbai accounts for 891,847 tests per million.

Rajesh Deshmukh, district collector, said, “Pune is now testing more and so the numbers have gone up and also increased interaction among people during the festival season could have led to a more number of people being infected. However, the numbers are constantly decreasing and the infection rate has come to a plateau.”

Although Pune is testing more than most districts in the state, other districts like Mumbai, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Satara, Thane and Solapur are testing more samples per million than Pune district which, however, continues to report maximum new Covid-19 cases in the state.