Pune district records state’s lowest offline school attendance

Pune: Pune district has registered mere 10.1 per cent offline attendance of students — the lowest turnout across Maharashtra, according to the state education department. The dismal figure is recorded even as 68.4 per cent schools, for Class 9 to Class 12, have reopened in the district. The poor student attendance on school campuses reflects the fear and anxiety of Covid spread in the minds of parents.

As per the education department, Maharashtra has reopened 95.9 per cent schools in the state for Class 9 to Class 12 and the turnout by students is just 38.4 per cent.

Sunanda Wakhare, education officer, Pune zilla parishad, said that the turnout of students in rural areas of Pune district has been good.

“We saw that initially when the schools reopened for Class 9 to Class 12, the student turnout was relatively less due to the virus fear in the minds of parents. The consent letters were also less. With time the turnout of students has improved significantly. We hope city schools also follow the example set by their counterparts in rural areas,” said Wakhare.

She noted that the Pune rural has better turnout of students as compared to Pune city.

“The schools for Class 9 to Class 12 within Pune municipal limits reopened from January 4. The turnout and consent of parents is increasing gradually. It is likely to get better,” said Wakhare.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) additional commissioner Suresh Jagtap said that schools within civic limits have seen around 40 per cent consent letters from parents.

“Some schools have touched as much as 60 per cent. An increase in student attendance has also been reported at some schools,” said Jagtap.

Student turnout at school campuses

District==Schools Reopened (in %)==Turnout (in %)

Parbhani==89.5==99.6

Yevatmal==83.7==96.7

Solapur=99.8==78.7

Kolhapur==94==70.1

Jalna==99==65.3

Ahmednagar==90.8==33.1

Amravati==88.4==16.5

Akola==91.3==10.7

Pune==68.4==10.1

Maharashtra==95.6==38.4

Source: State education department