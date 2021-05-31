Pune district reports 1,045 fresh Covid cases, nine deaths

Pune: On Monday, the state health department reported a little over 1,000 new Covid cases in the district in the last 24 hours. With 1,045 new infections, Pune district’s progressive count reached 1.017 million, of which 0.968 million have recovered, 12,568 declared dead and 36,563 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or home isolation.

On Monday, Pune rural reported 621 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 288,979 and with four deaths the death toll went to 4,023. Pune city reported 194 new cases which took the progressive count to 484,507 and with five more deaths the toll went up to 6,764 while PCMC reported 230 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 243,668. With no more deaths the toll stood at 1,720

The state reported that 33,000 patients were discharged on Monday and totally 5,395,370 Covid patients were discharged after recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 93.88%. Also 15,077 new cases and 184 Covid deaths were reported in the state on Monday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.66%. Of 35,055,054 laboratory samples 5,746,892 have been tested positive (16.39%) for Covid until Monday. Currently, 1,870,304 people are in home quarantine and 10,743 people are in institutional quarantine.