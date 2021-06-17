Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district reports 1,143 fresh Covid cases, 13 deaths

Pune: As per the state health authorities, Pune district reported 1,143 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Pune: As per the state health authorities, Pune district reported 1,143 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours. Thirteen Covid deaths were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours. Of the 13 deaths reported in the district on Thursday, eight were in Pune rural and five in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). No deaths were reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 490,460 Covid cases and 7,949 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 247,858 cases and 2,342 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 301,791 total cases so far, and 5,529 deaths due to the virus.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,040,109 Covid cases. Of this, 1,005,220 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 16,002 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 18,887 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 5,890 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 5,685,636 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 95.64%.

Across Maharashtra, 9,830 new cases were diagnosed on Thursday and 236 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.95%.

The state health department stated out of 38,857,644 laboratory samples, 5,944,710 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 15.3% patients till Thursday.

Currently, 850,663 people are in home quarantine and 4,964 are in institutional quarantine.

