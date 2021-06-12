Pune district reports 1,400 new Covid cases, 50 deaths on Friday

The district reported 1,400 new Covid-19 cases and 50 deaths on Friday, according to the state health department.

The progressive caseload stood at 1,033,063 out of which 998,161 have recovered, 14,603 have been reported dead and 20,299 are active cases undergoing treatment in the hospital or are in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 866 new cases which took the progressive count to 297,762 and with 40 more deaths the death toll stood at 5,058.

Pune city reported 301 new cases which took the progressive count to 488,680 and with nine more deaths the toll went up to 7,410.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 233 new cases the progressive count went up to 246,621 and with one more death, the toll went stood at 2,034.

The state reported that 8,104 patients have been discharged today and 5,616,857 patients have been discharged after full recovery until Friday. The recovery rate in the state is 95.4 per cent.

Also, 11,766 new cases and 406 deaths were reported in the state on Friday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.81%.

Out of 37,611,005 laboratory samples 5,887,853 have been tested positive (15.65 per cent) for Covid-19 until Friday. Currently, 1,004,770 people are in home quarantine and 6,024 people are in institutional quarantine.