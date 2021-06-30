Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 1,474 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths
pune news

Pune district reports 1,474 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths

Pune: As per state health authorities, Pune district reported 1,474 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:56 PM IST
HT Image

Pune: As per state health authorities, Pune district reported 1,474 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours. Five Covid deaths were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours. All five deaths were reported in rural Pune on Wednesday. No deaths were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 494,342 Covid cases and 8,165 deaths till Wednesday. PCMC has reported 250,761 cases so far and 2,745 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 309,954 total cases so far and 5,783 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,055,057 Covid cases. Of this, 1,020,754 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 16,896 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 17,407 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 10,353 patients were discharged on Wednesday in Maharashtra taking the total to 58,19,901 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 96.02%.

Across Maharashtra, 9,771 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Wednesday and 141 Covid deaths were reported on Wednesday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%.

The state health department stated that of 41,637,950 laboratory samples, 6,061,404 have been tested positive till Wednesday. That is 14.56% patients till Wednesday.

Currently, 617,926 people are in home quarantine and 4,173 in institutional quarantine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s adorable dance with grandfather will surely melt your heart. Watch

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan light up Instagram with their gorgeous photo

Rare venomous snake found in Uttarakhand, first in the state

Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP