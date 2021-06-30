Pune district reports 1,474 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths

Pune: As per state health authorities, Pune district reported 1,474 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours. Five Covid deaths were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours. All five deaths were reported in rural Pune on Wednesday. No deaths were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 494,342 Covid cases and 8,165 deaths till Wednesday. PCMC has reported 250,761 cases so far and 2,745 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 309,954 total cases so far and 5,783 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,055,057 Covid cases. Of this, 1,020,754 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 16,896 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 17,407 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 10,353 patients were discharged on Wednesday in Maharashtra taking the total to 58,19,901 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 96.02%.

Across Maharashtra, 9,771 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Wednesday and 141 Covid deaths were reported on Wednesday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%.

The state health department stated that of 41,637,950 laboratory samples, 6,061,404 have been tested positive till Wednesday. That is 14.56% patients till Wednesday.

Currently, 617,926 people are in home quarantine and 4,173 in institutional quarantine.