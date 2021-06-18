Pune district reports 1,607 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

Pune: As 1,607 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Friday, the district’s total count went up to 1.041 million cases of which 1.007 million have recovered, 16,069 declared dead and 17,888 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation. Also, four more deaths were reported in the district in 24 hours, according to the state health department.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 981 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 302,772 and with two more deaths the death toll stood at 5,537. Pune city reported 470 new cases which took the progressive count to 490,930 and Pune city reported zero deaths on the day the toll went up to 7,957 while PCMC reported 156 new Covid cases and progressive count went up to 248,014, and with two more death the toll stood at 2,387.

The state reported that 14,347 patients were discharged on Friday and totally 5,699,983 Covid patients have been discharged after full recovery until Friday. The recovery rate in the state is 95.73%. Also, 9,798 new cases and 198 Covid deaths were reported in the state on Friday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.96%. Of 39,078,541 laboratory samples, 5,954,508 have been tested positive (15.24%) for Covid until Friday. Currently, 854,461 people are in home quarantine and 4,831 people are in institutional quarantine.

Vax drive

The Pune Municipal Corporation would soon begin vaccination for those aged above 30 years, tweeted additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal. However, no further details were disclosed.