Pune district reports 1,819 fresh Covid cases, eight deaths

Pune: As per the state health authorities, Pune district reported 1,819 fresh Covid positive cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours. The eight deaths included five in Pune rural, two in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and one in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

PMC has so far reported 485,874 Covid cases and 6,844 deaths till Thursday. PCMC 244,690 cases and a total of 1,763 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 291,733 total cases so far and 4,130 deaths due to the infection.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1.022,297 million Covid cases. Of this, 0.983,056 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 12,798 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 26,443 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 25,617 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 5,486,206 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 94.73%.

Across Maharashtra, 15,229 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 307 deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.68%.

The state health department stated of 35,774,626 laboratory samples, 5,791,413 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 16.19% patients till Thursday.

Currently, 1,566,490 people are in home quarantine and 7,055 in institutional quarantine.