Pune district reports 103 new Covid cases in 24 hours

PUNE As per the state health department officials, Pune district reported 103 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. No deaths were reported due to the infection in 24 hours. Pune also saw 101,480 vaccinations on the day.

The progressive currently stands at 1,160,786 out of which 1,138,750 have recovered, 20,051 deaths reported and 1,985 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 35 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 367,782 and the death toll stood at 6,972.

Pune city reported 53 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 523,161 and the death toll stood at 9,217.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 15 new Covid-19 cases the progressive count went up to 269,843 and the death toll stood at 3,512.

Pune also saw 101,480 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard on Monday and in total 13,122,099 vaccines have been ministered including 8,109,861 first dose and 5,012,238 are second dose. A total of 706 vaccination sites conducted vaccination on the day out of which 550 were government and 156 private centres.

