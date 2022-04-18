Pune district reports 12 new Covid-19 in 24 hours

PUNE Pune district reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department. No deaths due to the infection were reported on Monday.

Currently, the progressive count stands at 1.45 million cases out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 143 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,533 and the death toll stood at 7,203.

Pune city reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,182 and the death toll stood at 9,708.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported four new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,429 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Saturday saw in a total of 17.91 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.71 million are first doses, 7.87 million are second doses and 323,553 were precautionary doses. A total of 312 sites saw vaccination out of which 232 were government centres and 80 were private centres.

