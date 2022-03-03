Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district reports 124 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 678,729 Covid cases and 9,427 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 346,896 cases so far and 3,587 deaths due to Covid. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 09:34 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

Pune: Pune district on Thursday reported 124 more cases of Covid-19 and three deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. One death was reported from Pune rural and two from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 678,729 Covid cases and 9,427 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 346,896 cases so far and 3,587 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 424,765 total cases so far and 7,142 Covid deaths.

In Pune district, there are 1,450,390 Covid cases. Of this, 1,428,051 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,506 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 1,833 active cases in the district.

As per the state health department, 1,144 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,714,719 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.06%.

Across Maharashtra, 467 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 12 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

The state health department stated that of 7,867,391 laboratory samples, 7,867,391 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 10.08% of patients till Thursday. Currently, 42,118 people are in home quarantine and 602 in institutional quarantine.

