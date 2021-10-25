Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district reports 179 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

This took the progressive count to 1.15 million Covid cases out of which 1.12 million have recovered, 19,925 deaths reported and 6,923 are active cases in Pune district
As per the state health department, Pune district reported 179 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection, on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 10:20 PM IST
By Steffy Thevar

PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 179 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection, on Monday. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million out of which 1.12 million have recovered, 19,925 deaths reported and 6,923 are active cases.

Pune rural reported 76 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 364,741 and the death toll stood at 6,875 as two more deaths were reported.

Pune city reported 57 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 520,357 and the death toll stood at 9,198.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 46 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 268,321 and the toll stood at 3,503.

Pune district also saw 42,103 vaccinations on Monday as per the Co-Win dashboard and in total 11,928,785. Out of which 7,773, 514 are first doses and 4,155, 271 are second doses. A total of 687 sites saw vaccination out of which 510 were government centres and 177 were private centres.

On Monday, the state also reported that the lowest daily cases count since the first Covid-19 wave peaked in September 2020.

The state reported 889 new cases and 12 deaths due to the infection.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “The state saw its lowest daily cases count since the first Covid-19 wave. Also, 14 districts in the state reported zero new cases on Monday and 12 districts reported new cases in single digit.”

“12 deaths were reported from the districts of Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Ratnagiri,” he said.

