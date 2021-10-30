Pune district reports 197 more Covid cases, four deaths

As of Saturday, Pune district has reported 197 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 19,943 deaths and 3,487 are active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 29,000 doses vaccinated on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 86 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 365,219 and the death toll stood at 6,892 as four more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 64 new cases which took the progressive count to 520,696 and the death toll stood at 9,199 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 47 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 268,616 and the toll stood at 3,503 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune district also saw 29,285 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Saturday and in total 12,099,316. Of which 7,839,930 are first doses and 4,259,386 are second doses. A total of 685 sites saw vaccination of which 470 were government centres and 215 were private.

