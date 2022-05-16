Pune district reports 21 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district on Monday reported 21 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities.
As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 680,830 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Monday.Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 347,684 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,671 total cases so far and 7,204 Covid deaths.
In Pune district, there are 1,454,185 Covid cases. Of this, 1,433,334 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,544 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 307 active cases in the district.
As per the state health department, 121 patients were discharged on Monday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,731,588 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.10%.
Across Maharashtra, 129 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Monday and no Covid deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.
The state health department stated that of 80,572,867 laboratory samples, 7,880,969 have been tested positive till Monday. That is 9.78% of patients till Monday.
Pune district figures
COVID-19 cases: 1,454,185
Recovered Patients: 1,433,334
Deaths: 20,544
Active cases: 307
New cases: 21
New deaths:0
-
BC Nagesh defends including RSS founder's speech in revised Kannada textbook
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has defended the inclusion of a speech by founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in a revised Kannada textbook for students of class X. This was objected to by some organisations, including All-India Democratic Students Organisation and All-India Save Education Committee. The organisations alleged omission of a lesson on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
-
U.P. secondary schools drag feet in registering on Vidyanjali 2.0 portal
Prayagraj has more than 225 government and government-aided secondary schools which need to register on the portal mandatorily. Districts in which not even a single school has registered on Vidyanjali-2.0 portal include Basti, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Etawah, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Lakhimpur Kheri, Amroha and Shamli besides Prayagraj, a senior official says. Only one school each has registered from districts like Mau, Barabanki and Rampur, the official adds.
-
Here's why you may not get liquor in Bengaluru between May 17 and 19
If you are tippler in Bengaluru, you might have a little trouble wetting your beak in the upcoming days as angry liquor store refused to purchase liquor from the new e-indent liquor purchasing system put in place by the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd. According to a report in TV9, bar and wineshop owners have decided not to buy liquor from KSBCL in Bengaluru and other areas tomorrow.
-
U.P.: Farmer’s body found in Prayagraj
The body of a 64-year-old farmer identified as that of Suresh Chandra Dwivedi aka Sadhu was found lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound in the chest near a tubewell in his fields at Pure Kinnar village under Lalapur police in trans-Yamuna area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Monday morning, police said. On Sunday night, he went there after taking dinner. Lalapur police reached the spot on receiving the information.
-
Gurugram: Police arrest 25-year-old man for raping two minors in Badshahpur
Police arrested a 25-year-old man for raping two minors in Badshahpur, late evening on Friday. The survivors, aged five and four years old, are undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital. The suspect had been remanded to judicial custody after being produced in court. The two minor girls were playing outside their family's rented accommodation around 7:40pm on Friday. The girls' mother ran to the suspect's house after she heard her daughters crying.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics