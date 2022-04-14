Pune district reports 21 new Covid cases in 24 hrs

PUNE Pune district reported 21 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Thursday. This took the progressive count to 1.453 million cases of which 1.432 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 234 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,515 and death toll is 7,203. Pune city reported 12 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,140 and the toll stood at 9,708 while PCMC reported three new Covid cases the progressive count went up to 347,399 and the toll stood at 3,627.